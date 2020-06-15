Obituary of Louise (DeHaas) Devitt

Louise (DeHaas) Devitt

Louise (DeHaas) Devitt, age 86, Penn Valley

Entered God’s Kingdom June 5, 2020 after a short illness. She was surrounded by her family.

Born December 24, 1933 to Clyde and Dorothy (Williams) DeHaas, Lock Haven, PA. and raised in Gettysburg, PA. She graduated from Penn State School of Nursing in 1954 and continued her nursing career for 50 years.

In 1956 she married Frank H. Devitt, they have two children Carolyn (Gary) Cantrall and David (Debi) Devitt, granddaughters, Andrea (Roland) Meyer , Rachel Devitt, Deborah (David) Parsons, four great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Bill (Shirley) DeHaas, sister in law Patty (John P) DeHaas of Gettysburg, numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brother John P. DeHaas.

Louise loved the game of Bridge, singing in choir and choral groups, cooking many cuisines, and especially camping across the great United States and Canada in their travel camper.

Her laughter and love of life will be greatly missed.

A Memorial Service will be planned later this year.

Please consider making donations to Hospice of the Foothills, Grass Valley in lieu of flowers.