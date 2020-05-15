Obituary of Louis S Lester
Louis S Lester was born in Chico California on June 22nd 1937. He passed away
peacefully on April 3rd 2020 at home in Nevada City at the age of 82. He moved to Nevada County in 1942 where he worked on the family dairy thru high school. After completing a tour in the army, he returned to Nevada County to settle down and raise a family. He enjoyed being involved with the church and tending to his garden which included many beautiful flowers.Louis is survived by brothers, Bob and wife Pem of Corning Ca. and Leslie of Alaska, and one sister Eloise McDonald of Ca., Three sons Louis, Joe of Nevada City Ca., David of Corning Ca., and daughter Brenda Smith of Sacramento Ca. (and spouses). He is survived by many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.He is proceeded in death by parents Clifford and Sylvia Lester, brother Morris, sisters Irene, and Helen Losey. Celebration of Life to come at a later date.
