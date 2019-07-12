Obituary of Louis Edward Kosher

Louis Edward Kosher passed away quietly at home in Grass Valley, CA, as he wished.

He was born January 25, 1935 in Grand Rapids, MN to Louis P. and Sophie T. Kosher. They moved to Redwood City, CA in the late 1940’s. He attended and graduated from Sequoia High School in 1957. Lou was married in July 1960 to Barbara Kosher.

Lou was employed for twenty years as a precision machinist in Silicon Valley and twelve years with the Grass Valley School District, in the Child Nutrition Services department.

He had relocated to Nevada County in 1989. Lou retired in 2001. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, gold panning, racing pigeons and collecting various antiques. He was a longtime member of the NRA.

Lou is survived by sons, Dennis Kosher, Bob (Malena) Kosher; daughter Diane Kosher; seven grandchildren Ashley, Brittney, Julie, Erica, Kyla, Heather and Trevor, along with five great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara Kosher in January of 2009.

Lou was very loved and will be dearly missed all, especially those who received his heartfelt gifts and treats.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the LOVE Building in Condon Park located in Grass Valley, CA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions could be made to the following organizations: Hospice of the Foothills, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation or Sammie’s Friends – Nevada County Animal Shelter.