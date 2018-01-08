Obituary of Lorraine Marrie Merriam West

Lorraine Marrie Merriam West peacefully passed away in the early morning on January 3, 2018, while living with her son. She was 86.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date at St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Lorraine was born in Saginaw, Michigan on March 24, 1931 to Fredrick and Leona Merriam. She was the second to the youngest in the family with older brother, Merle, older sister, Arlean and younger brother, Glenn. Shortly after graduating, Lorraine joined the Air Force and served as a document specialist. In the Air Force, she met the love of her life, Thomas West, and were happily married for over 57 years until his death in 2010. She and Thomas moved to Grass Valley in 1959 and raised a family of two girls and three boys. After raising their family, she took pride in working as a house keeper and cook for St. Patrick's Parish in Grass Valley. Lorraine was always devoted to family, church and a supporter for women in military service.

For many years, Lorraine was a member of St. Patrick's choir, past member and president of the Young Ladies Institute. She enjoyed and excelled at piano playing, sewing, quilting and crochet needle work.

She will be missed by everyone for her endless smile, hard work for others and strong supporter of family, church and faith.

Lorraine is survived by her brother Glenn in Hover, Alabama; daughter Paula in San Diego; sons, Fredrick in San Diego, Michael in Bremmerton, WA and Edmon in Grass Valley; grandchildren, Michael in Carson City, NV and Courtney in Murry, UT.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Thomas; daughter Michele; sister Arlean and brother Merle.

