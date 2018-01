Our crazy dear Lori Irene Mannion, Brady, Palacio has gone to fly with the angels. She passed away on December 18, 2017. She was born Aug 19 1967. She is survived by her loving brother Anthony Palacio of Apple Valley, CA. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., on February 3 at the Love Bldg in Condon Park. This will be a pot luck so please bring a side dish. Come celebrate her life.