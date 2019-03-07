Obituary of Loretto Jeanne (Avery) Beatty

As of February 18, 2019, Loretto Jeanne Beatty struggles no more with the lung disease that halted her active life. She was born on May 8th, 1947 in San Francisco, California, to William and Helen Avery. The Avery Family moved to Nevada County in 1960 where they settled in Rough and Ready.

After graduating from high school at Mount Saint Mary's Academy in Grass Valley, Loretto attended cosmetology school where she trained for her future occupation as a hairdresser. She was dedicated and hardworking in whatever she pursued. She created coiffures for her clients, a welcoming and cozy home, beautiful gardens, craft projects and fiber arts, all while nurturing and loving her greatest joy and legacy: Her Family. Loretto was beautiful inside and out. She had incredible energy, courage, and a zest for life that, combined with her witticism, spread a light far brighter than she knew.

Loretto is survived by her devoted husband, Richard "John" Beatty of Rough and Ready, and her children and granddaughter whom she was so proud of; son and daughter-in-law Joe and Jennifer Burns of Rough and Ready, and daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter, Rachel and Chris Babula and Hana MacLean of Mammoth Lakes, California.

Loretto leaves her stepchildren, Devin (Samantha) Beatty of Missouri and Amanda (Tony) Peebles and daughter, Natalie of Grass Valley. Loretto lives on in the hearts of her "big" sister and brother-in-law Kathy and John "Storm" Gregor, and her "baby" brother and sister-in-law Bill Avery and Nancy Parraz, all neighbors of hers in Rough and Ready. Many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and cousins will also miss her.

Loretto truly loved, and she is loved by her family, friends, and her beloved dogs. Her light will continue to shine bright for us all.

A celebration of Loretto's life will be on May 11th at noon. Location is 11172 Rough and Ready Rd., Rough and Ready Ca, 95975.