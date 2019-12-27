Obituary of Lorelei Deane Sanders

Lorelei Deane (Kohler) Sanders, passed away peacefully at home in Penn Valley, California on October 31, 2019 with her children by her side. She was 80 years old.

Born January 9, 1939 in Grass Valley, California, she was the daughter of George Henry Kohler and Alice Deane (Beckwith) Kohler.

Lorrie married Jack C. Sanders in 1960 and raised their family in Fremont, California and Sparks, Nevada before settling down in Sonoma for 32 years. After retiring in 2004 Lorrie and Jack moved to Penn Valley.

Lorrie loved gardening, her cats and dogs and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her children Christine Davis, Jay Sanders (wife Nancy) of Penn Valley and Staci Sanders of Grass Valley. She leaves four grandchildren: Hannah Davis, Molly Augustus, Jackson Sanders and Jonathan Sanders. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years in 2004.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Foothills, 11270 Rough & Ready Hwy. Grass Valley, CA 95945.