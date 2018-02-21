Obituary of Lola Elizabeth Alvarez

Lola Elizabeth Alvarez, two years old, of Grass Valley, passed away peacefully in her sleep early Sunday morning, February 18, 2018, in between her loving parents, Alexandra Alvarez (Tendall) and Bill Alvarez. Lola was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in late May, and had been receiving treatment from Sutter Medical Center, Sacramento and UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital. In between treatments, she spent precious time at home with her parents and brother Lucas, age four. She was able to spend her last week at home, where she received her make-a-wish, meeting Elmo and Cookie Monster from Sesame Street, and had many quiet days and nights with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother Kathy Alvarez, and survived by many Alvarez and Tendall family members.

If "a measurement of one's life is their enduring impact," then Lola's life was immeasurable. This beautiful child was thoughtful and sweet, self-assured and wise. She was an old soul who loved her brother and family with all of her heart. She loved anything pink and sparkly, and could watch "Beauty and the Beast" or "Elmo's World" for days on end. She loved to sing and play and to make her friends and family laugh. She was, and will continue to be, a teacher for all who knew her.

The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at both Sutter and UCSF, as well as at Family House in San Francisco, where they stayed during treatments. They would also like to give heartfelt thanks to all of those who have been reaching out and helping in these last 10 months, and who continue to offer their support.

Arrangements are being made with Hooper and Weaver, in Nevada City, and the potluck memorial will be at 2 p.m., on Saturday, February 24th at the Nevada City Elk's Lodge. The community is welcome.

The family's fundraising page, for medical costs is https://tinyurl.com/lolaalvarez. The family would also appreciate any donation towards neuroblastoma reseach at http://www.neuroblastomacancer.org/donate.php, to The Family House at https://give.family houseinc.org/give/158874/#!/donation/checkout, or to your local blood bank.