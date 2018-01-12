Obituary of Lois Mueller

Lois Mueller passed away January 11, 2018 at her home in Penn Valley, CA.

She was born September 21, 1933 in Mill Valley, CA to parents Arthur John and Mary Louise (Schwab) Roberts. Lois graduated from Tamalpais High School. She married Bert Mueller December 21, 1952. Lois was active in Girl Scouts earning her Mariner Badge. She enjoyed watercolor painting, sewing, embroidery, puzzling and camping.

Lois is survived by daughters, Debra Mueller of Battle Ground, WA, Sue Swenor of Nevada City, CA, Anna Kauzlarich of Willow, AK; son Bill Mueller of Sacramento, CA; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by Bert Mueller, her husband of 50 years.

Memorial Contributions may be sent to Interim Health Care, KVIE Public Television or your local PBS Station.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.