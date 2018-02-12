Obituary of Lois G. Van Etten

Active, friendly and inexhaustible Lois G. Van Etten died unexpectedly at Sutter Roseville Medical Center on February 3, 2018. She left this world after enjoying dinner with a friend and heading out to play games with friends, one of many passions she always enjoyed. In addition to active social life, Lois was strong in her Christian faith and had a life well lived.

Lois was born in Springfield, MO to the late Perry Bodine and Grace Peltz, October 23, 1925. She graduated from Southwest Missouri State College with a BA in Foreign Language. As part of a college exchange program she lived and studied for a year in Puebla, Mexico. Lois had a lifelong quest for learning and took periodic classes on multiple subjects throughout her life. She was a member of Sierra Presbyterian Church.

She had a passion for travel. She flew as a flight attendant for Braniff Airways and later worked in their Honolulu Customer Service Center. She also spent many years working as a travel agent and agency manager for Ask Mr. Foster Travel in Anaheim, CA & George Shipp Travel in Hickory North Carolina. These jobs allowed her to visit many countries throughout the world. She volunteered for the Grass Valley Library, Interfaith Food Bank, Center for the Arts, In Concert Sierra, Music in the Mountains and the Nevada Theatre.

She is survived by her brother Bill Bodine of Missouri; her son Stephen (Sabrina) Van Etten; daughter Laura (David) Van Etten-Collins; grandson Stephen Van Etten; granddaughters Trisha (Van Etten) Araiza, Leigh (Collins) Patterson, Stephanie Collins-Sowers, as well as six great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Clair W. Van Etten and 3 siblings.

At her specific request no services are planned. Burial will be alongside her husband at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, CA. Donations may be made to Sierra Presbyterian Church or the Grass Valley Library.