Obituary of Lois Blicq Lee

Lois Blicq Lee passed away in Tyler, TX on June 29, 2018.

Lois was born on February 5, 1930 in La Junta, CO. She was raised in El Cerrito, CA, and graduated from the University of California, Berkeley. In 1953, she married Donovan Lee. Lois was a loving wife, a caring mother, and a world-class grandmother. She was a teacher, an artist, and an empathetic friend. Lois and Don lived in Grass Valley from 1989 to 2011, and were active at Peace Lutheran Church and in the Sons of Norway.

She is survived by her children, Andrea (Dan), Bernie, Carl (Robin), and Everett (Theresa); grandchildren Michelle, Danielle, Matthew, Jacob, Cecelia, Morgan, Reagan, Ryan, and Zachary.

Lois was preceded in death by Donovan in 2014.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m., on October 13, at the Peace Lutheran Church, 828 W Main St. in Grass Valley. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Alzheimers' Association, or Lutheran Outdoor Ministries.