Obituary of Lloyd Edison Loetterle

Lloyd Edison Loetterle passed away in Grass Valley June 25, 2018. He was 90.

He was born September 1, 1926 in Deshler, Nebraska to Christian and Marie Rose Loetterle. Mr. Loetterle served in the Navy. Mr. Loetterle was employed for over 30 years in various commercial construction companies. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his wife of 73 years Lois Louise Loetterle of Grass Valley; daughters, Barbara of Reno, Nevada, Ann of Atascadero, CA, and Mary of Newcastle, CA; 9 grandchildren and 8 great-granchildren.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Joan.

Friends are welcome to attend Funeral services at 11 a.m., on Monday, July 2 at Grace Lutheran Church, Ridge Road, Grass Valley. Memorial Contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church. Arrangements are in the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.