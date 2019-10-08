Obituary of Lisa A. Trout

Lisa A. Trout was born May 26th, 1958 in Santa Clara, Ca. She moved to Nevada City, California in 1968 where she graduated high school in 1976. Lisa passed in Port Orchard Washington on Sept. 17 2019. Lisa started her lifelong passion career of helping others straight out of high school when she started work for the Dept of Social and Health Services. First as a receptionist in Nevada County, Ca all the way to manager here in Bremerton, WA. Lisa took a short break from DSHS to attend Cosmetology School in 1980 but found her back to DSHS. In 1977 Lisa’s life changed forever when she met her “Davey”. May 12,1979 Dave made a honest woman out of her as they were married at the Nevada County Fairgrounds in an intimate and fun wedding ceremony and reception. In 1988, the decided to change their lives again by relocating to Port Orchard, WA where they have lived happily with their furbabies ever since. Lisa had 2 babies at the time of her passing- Cleo and Sophie, two sassy kitties that she loved dearly. In fact, Lisa had been kitty mommy to several kitties over the years as she loved cats.

Lisa loved to travel and Mexico was her “happy place”. So much so that she and Dave made an annual trip during the winter (we were freezing while they were working on their tan)! She also got to take the trip of a lifetime when they visited Italy in 2016.

Another annual tradition she loved to do was “Friendsgiving”. Every year on the friday following Thanksgiving it was a given that you were going to the Trouts. She loved making her homemade stuffing and broccoli salad while Dave would tackle the turkey. There was always an abundance of laughs and love as the circle of people she chose to surround herself with loved her almost as much as she loved them.

David has decided to forego formal services at this time, choosing instead to have a celebration of her life in the Spring as that is what Lisa would have loved. Any donations can be made to either the South Kitsap Foodbank or the Kitsap Humane Society.