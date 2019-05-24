Obituary of Linda May Hamilton (Ronningen)

Linda May Hamilton (Ronningen) passed away May 10, 2019. Linda was born August 17, 1950 in Sacramento, CA. She was the oldest of 4 children.

Linda grew up in Nevada City and graduated from NUHS. Linda owned and operated Four Generation Farm in KY and had a lifelong passion for horses, the art of black and white photography and saving stray and injured animals.

Linda is survived by her son, Daniel Hamilton of Sedalia, MO; daughter, Christina (Matt) VanBuren of Columbia, MO; grandsons, Gavin and Alexander VanBuren; mother E. Jewell Jones; sister, Karen; brothers, Edwin (Susan) and Stephan Ronningen.

She was preceded in death by her fathers, Roy Ronningen and Robert Jones; grandparents, Dr. Walter and Vera Mullis and Ole and Signe Ronningen.

A family gathering was held at her son’s home.