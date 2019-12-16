Obituary of Linda Lou Bolelli

Linda Lou Bolelli, born on March 3, 1948 in LaSalle, IL, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2019 at the age of 71 at Mercy San Juan Hospital in Carmichael, Ca with her daughter and friends by her side. She resided in Penn Valley, CA for the past 21 years.

Her family moved to Vallejo, Ca in 1950 where Linda resided there until her move in 1991 to Grass Valley, Ca. In 1998, she bought a house in Lake Wildwood where she lived and made lots of friends on her daily walks with her long time companion of 15 years, Baby girl. She was proceeded in death by her mother and father, Elmer and Margaret Bolelli. She is survived by brother, Dennis and wife Susan Bolelli of Napa, sister MaryAnn and husband Ronnie Tilton of Spokane, Wa and daughter Meagan Fenley of Catawba, NC She also is survived by her two granddaughters who were the light of her life and also her life long best friend of 65 years Penny Hicks.

Linda retired from Nevada County in December 2017 after 20 years of service where she made many friends throughout her career. She loved life and always had a smile on her face. She enjoyed cooking for her friends and family and loved making sure everyone was fed. She was full of spunk & energy, always running circles around everyone. Her sense of humor & contagious laugh can make anyone smile. With the the biggest heart and warmest soul, everyone was lucky to have had their lives touched by her. She will be deeply missed forever by many & loved by all. Life will not be the same without her. Memorial service to follow at a later date. If anyone would like to make any donations, Linda was a habitual donator to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network in her memory in lieu of flowers.