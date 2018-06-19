Obituary of Linda J. (Eddy) Nelson

Linda J. (Eddy) Nelson passed away on June 11, 2018 at Spring Hill Manor in Grass Valley. She was 69 years old. Graveside Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, June 22 at Penn Valley Cemetery. Friends are invited to a Celebration of Life for Linda immediately following at the Nevada County Horsemen Lodge in Grass Valley. Please bring a dish and story to share.

Linda was born at the Community Hospital in Grass Valley on March 31, 1949. She was the daughter of Gene Eddy and Ardell (Kistle) Eddy of Grass Valley. She attended Bell Hill, Hennessey and Nevada Union High School, graduating in the class of 1967. After graduation, Linda and some of her classmates went to North Shore Lake Tahoe and worked the lodge and casino. In 1968, she went to Beauty College and returned to Grass Valley after graduating to work at Antone's Red Carpet, Alice's, Zeke's, and even opened her own business "Scissor Kick". Later working at Jill's Salon, where she retired from after 48 years. Linda had a very strong work ethic and would go to work at 5 am to take care of her clients that needed their hair done early. She cherished her many clients, who also became her friends. Many of her clients would follow her when she moved to another shop.

Linda was a sixth generation native of Nevada County and was very proud of her heritage. In 1968, Linda met John Nelson, whom after a year, she married on October 11, 1969. They were married 49 years and were currently planning their 50th wedding anniversary. Linda liked camping with friends and going to Fort Bragg to enjoy the ocean and redwoods. She had a keen interest in gems, fossils and was planning to visit Virgin Valley in Nevada to look for opals and fossils

in the area. She didn't like to fly so trips had to be by car. Linda had a huge heart for animals that were homeless or needed care. She loved her dogs, China Doll and Panda, and most of all, Zip, the Lhasa Apso.

She had also just completed a remodel of her kitchen before she became too sick to do more. Along with her strong work ethic, she had strong political opinions and other subjects that may have come up.

Linda's battle with cancer took a huge toll on her and kept her from doing the things that she liked to do. Her roses are all blooming now. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.

She is survived by her husband, John; her dog, Zip; her brother in Montana, cousins, and nieces and nephews on the Kistle family side. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, William and Avis (Robinson) Eddy; uncle, William Eddy; and all of her aunts and uncles on the Kistle family side. Linda requested that in lieu of flowers, she would like donations to be made to her favorite charities;Animal Save, Sammie's Friends or any other animal help organizations.

