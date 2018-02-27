Obituary of Linda Helen Kaneko

Linda Helen Kaneko passed away February 10, 2018 at the beautiful Hospice of Humboldt house in Eureka, California. She spent her last days surrounded by friends, family, and her dogs.

Linda was born April 12, 1950 to Marion and Sid Francis.

Linda graduated from Mills High School, class of '68, in Millbrae. She attended the University of Oregon, class of '72.

While working as a buyer at The Emporium in San Franciso, Linda met Bert Kaneko. They were married for 18 years and had one son, Brian Kaneko.

Linda had a vibrant career in real estate, working at Pacific Union in the East Bay; Select Group Real Estate Services in Yuba City; Century 21 Cornerstone Realty in Grass Valley; Lyon Real Estate in Sacramento; and Paul Law Realty in Grass Valley. After retiring from real estate, Linda started making jewelry and was a founding member of the Art Works Gallery in Grass Valley.

She is survived by her mother Marion Francis; son Brian (Violet Ray) Kaneko; grandchildren, Enso and Sparrow; sisters, Lori Salomon and Lisa Bagan; dogs, Bella and Jessie; and partner of 25 years Ed Blackburn.

A celebration of life gathering will be held at 2 p.m., this Sunday, March 4, at the Miners Foundry in Nevada City. For any other information or to share photos please email memoriesoflindakaneko@gmail.com.