Obituary of Linda Gale Jennings

Linda Gale Jennings passed away on November 1, 2019, in Grass Valley, CA. She was 69.

Linda was born in Oregon on January 17, 1950, to parents Elbert and Barbara Hudspeth, and attended high school in Marysville, CA. On February 25, 1977, she married Leland Jennings in Reno, NV. Linda was a homemaker and resident of Rough and Ready, CA, and her hobbies included carving, drawing, rock masonry and gardening.

Linda is survived by husband Leland Jennings of Rough and Ready, CA; daughters Tammy Jennings of Rough and Ready, CA, and Caryn Everett of Chico, CA; son Casey Jennings of Grass Valley, CA; step-son Leland Jennings II and step-daughter Karen Richard; 10 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.