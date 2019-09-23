Obituary of Linda Ellingsen Grevstad

Linda Ellingsen Grevstad, adored wife, daughter, and sister died unexpectedly on Friday, September 13th 2019. She was 68 years old. Linda was born on July 14th 1951 to Wilbur and Jane (Bemish) Ellingsen. She grew up in the Diablo Valley of California surrounded by horses, sheep, chickens, dogs, cats, and rabbits. Her favorite pastime was riding her horse, Stormy, through the oak covered hills that surrounded her home. She graduated from San Francisco State in 1973 with a bachelor’s degree in Art. Her personal drawings and watercolors were treasured gifts to friends and family. In midlife Linda changed career path and followed her mother into the profession of nursing. Linda was very social and cultivated a wide circle of friends wherever she lived – finally settling in Grass Valley, CA to reclaim the rural life of her youth. Linda was preceded in death by her father Wilbur. She is survived by her mother Jane, her brothers Robert and his husband Larry and Marc and his wife Ellen, and her adopted daughter Meghan. Her beloved husband, Steve Grevstad, died with her. Funeral services for Linda and Steve will be held at 2pm on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 235 South Church Street, Grass Valley, CA.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of the Foothills.