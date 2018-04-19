Obituary of Linda D. Whitman Anderson

Linda D. Whitman Anderson died April 8, 2018 with her husband at her side. She was 70.

A Celebration of Life will be at 2 p.m. on April 28, 2018 at Calvary Bible Church in Grass Valley.

Linda was born November 26, 1947 in Wenatchee, WA to Donald and Roberta Whitman. She was married to Harold Anderson for 51 years.

She enjoyed caring for her husband and family.

Linda is survived by her husband Harold; daughters Heidi and Holly; sister Sherry; brother Rick; 7 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

Linda is preceded in death by her parents Donald and Roberta Whitman.

She will be missed by all.