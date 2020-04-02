Obituary of Linda Conte

Hermelinda (Zavala) Conte passed peacefully at her daughter Claudia’s home with family at her side on March 19, 2020. Linda was born in Fontana, Ca, October 3, 1934. She was the third child of six children born to Juvencio and Ignacia Zavala. She was a first generation American, born to Mexican immigrants. She attended elementary school in Fontana, Ca. She graduated from Chaffey High School in 1952. After high school she moved to Los Angeles and worked as a teller for Union Bank. Our mother enjoyed her time as a young woman, living in the city and bonding with life-long friends. While in Los Angeles she met her future husband, Frank Conte, on a blind date. They were married three months later on August 2, 1958. They were married for 61 years, until Frank’s passing on June 7, 2019. In 1959, Linda and Frank relocated to Glendora, Ca, where they began raising a family.

Linda was a homemaker and mother. After raising her three children, she decided to pursue a college degree. She attended Citrus College, Mount San Antonio College and graduated from Cal Poly Pomona. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Studies and a California Teaching Credential. At the age of fifty, she began her teaching career with the Baldwin Park Unified School District. She worked as an ESL teacher with kindergarten through second grade students. She loved being a teacher.

After Linda retired, she and Frank moved to Grass Valley to be close to their daughters. Linda enjoyed being active in the CLRS at St. Patrick’s Church and the Chicago Park Garden Club. She and Frank also enjoyed traveling with the Roadrunner’s Club of Grass Valley. She also enjoyed working on her home in Chicago Park. She and Frank created a home with beautiful gardens.

In 2004 Linda was diagnosed with Dementia. She spent the next fifteen years living her life with strength and dignity. During these years, she enjoyed being with her family. In 2017 Linda moved into the Memory Care unit at Atria, Grass Valley. In 2019, she moved into Golden Empire Nursing Facility. The family is grateful to the staff at Atria and Golden Empire. Linda was well loved and cared for at both of her new ‘homes’.

Linda is survived by her children Frank (Dawn) Conte, Yvonne (Hank) Davidson, Claudia Conte, her grandchildren, Zion and Zane Davidson, Kyle and Mikayla Conte and Isabella Conte. She is also survived by her sister Josephina Jasso, and brothers Arnulfo Zavala and Juvencio Zavala Jr. Linda was preceded in death by her husband Frank Conte.

Linda was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, teacher and friend. Her gentle and kind spirit will be missed. Rest in peace mama.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of The Foothills. Thank you to all the nurses at Hospice of The Foothills for your compassion and loving care. We are grateful.

I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.