Obituary of Lillian Louise Ohrum

Lillian Louise Ohrum passed away on March 6, 2018 in Grass Valley. She was 87.

Louise was born on April 29, 1930 in Newville, PA, where she was also raised and educated. She later went on to attend Carlisle Business School in Carlisle, PA.

In 1949, Louise married Robert Ohrum in Hagerstown, Maryland, and in 1961, they moved their growing family to Grass Valley.

Louise was always a very hard worker. She worked locally at the Motherload bank for 7 years. In 1969 they relocated to the town of Washington, CA where she worked at both campgrounds, the Post Office, grocery store, the Trading Post Restaurant as well as managing the restaurant at the Washington Hotel. After moving to Penn Valley in 1997, she also worked at The Bakery.

Louise enjoyed crocheting, painting and crossword puzzles. But most of all, she loved spending time with her family; she loved her sons immensely, they were everything to her. She had a heart of gold and would do anything for her family.

She is survived by her sons Parker E. Ohrum of New Kingstown, PA and Carl W. Ohrum of Grass Valley; step children, Donald Heller Jr. of Clarkfork, and Doris J. Shaver of Pine Grove; six grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

Louise was preceded in death by her husband Robert Ohrum; son, Robert L. Ohrum; grandson, Glen Ohrum; granddaughter, Tammy Ohrum; and parents Donald and Zelda Mae Heller.

According to her wishes, no services will be held.

Arrangements are under direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.