Obituary of Lida Louise Armstrong Lawson

Lida Louise Armstrong Lawson was born May 20, 1917 in Oakland, California to Louise Coddington Armstrong and Sydney Armstrong, both of San Francisco. She grew up in Oakland, California. She graduated from University High School in 1934 and from College of Arts and Crafts in 1937.

Lida married James Russell Lawson (born in Texas) in 1937. They lived in Albany, California and had two daughters, Stephanie and Margaret. In 1947 they moved to Alamo, California and had a son James Russell Lawson Jr. Lida belonged to the Alamo Women's Club, Walnut Creek Art Association, the Diablo Valley Coral Group, and wrote a column for the Danville Pioneer Paper called "Happening". She also did commercial art for a local jeweler and did beautiful botanical paintings. Mom was famous for her apple and meringue pies and fried chicken. She had a lovely singing voice and loved to play the piano (she liked the classics).

After James retired they moved to Grass Valley, California where she bowled, played bridge, volunteered at the local fire department and did extensive traveling to Australia, New Zealand, Venezuela, Panama Canal, Morocco, Holland, Spain and England.

She had eight grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. Mom is loved and will be missed.