Obituary of Letha Fhay Baker

Letha Fhay Baker

One-month shy of her 103rd birthday, on Feb. 4, 2020, Letha Fhay Baker died at peace and in her own home. A memorial service will be held at Hooper and Weaver Mortuary on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Born March 26, 1917 to Earle and Blanche Nelson in Boulder, Colorado, Letha’s family relocated to Grass Valley when she was an infant. Letha called Nevada County her home for almost 103 years, attending local schools as well as Mount Saint Mary’s Business College. Letha married Leland Twitchell, a Grass Valley native and County Treasurer – Tax Collector who died in 1966. On April 5, 1937 she was initiated into the Aurora Chapter No. 40, now the Evangeline Chapter No.9 of Eastern Star. Letha served as Worthy Matron in 1946. She was a proud 83-year member at the time of her passing. Letha received recognition from the Worthy Grand Matron and Worthy Grand Patron of Easter Star when she celebrated her 100th birthday in 2017. Following Business College, Letha worked for John Larue, Attorney at Law and continued her work in the legal system the rest of her working career. Letha served as Nevada County Jury Commissioner and Law Librarian. She was secretary for Judge Harold Wolters prior to her retirement in the late 1970s. She was a member of the California Legal Secretary Association and Retired Public Employees Association. In 1969 Letha and Joseph Don Baker were married and spent 40 wonderful years together until his passing. Don and Letha both loved being involved in community service and volunteered often at the Nevada City BPOE #518, where she was a 35 year member of Lady Elks, Grass Valley Sportsman’s Club, where Don was a member, The Nevada County Country Club where she was an active golfer into her 80s and The Nevada County Sportsmen. Avid travelers, in retirement, they joined their large group of friends in trailer caravans to fish off Quadra Island, BC, spent winter months in Arizona where they golfed, spent time at the Lighthouse Marina in Isleton and Fort Braggs Noyo Harbor where they kept their boat and enjoyed time on the water. They always returned home in time to tend to their wonderful vegetable and flower gardens. Letha was an accomplished seamstress and was also affectionately known as the candy lady for her incredible gifts of homemade candy. Letha loved to be on the go, anytime, anyplace, and she was blessed with a group of caregivers who kept her going each day. There are not words to thank them for the quality of life they provided her in her final years. Letha is predeceased by husband’s Leland Twitchell, Joseph Don Baker and sister Melva Reid. Letha is survived by her stepdaughters Patty Baker of Santa Cruz and Donna Ackerman of San Diego, nephew Jay Bennett (Susan) of Orinda, great nephew and niece Bradley J. Bennett and Stacy Bennett McCormick along with seven great-great nephews and nieces. Sisters in law Rosemary Baker of Denver and Marge Baker of San Jose. Donations in memory of Letha may be directed to Evangeline Chapter of Easter Star, Hospice of the Foothills, NC BPOE #518 or a charity of choice. Services are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary, Nevada City, CA.