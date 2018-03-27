Obituary of Leslie Beretta

Leslie Beretta died peacefully on March 22, 2018 at his home in Lake Wildwood surrounded by loving family members and caregivers. He was 101.

After a career as a registered pharmacist in Berkeley, Leslie and his wife Lieschen retired to Penn Valley where they enjoyed country living with abundant opportunities for Leslie to enjoy his hobby of fishing and together with his brother, win a multitude of derbies.

Leslie is survived by his three children, two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, his brother and his sister.

Leslie was preceded in death by his wife and one daughter.

He was greatly loved and will be deeply missed. A private family memorial service will be held at a future date.

Memorial gifts in his memory may be made to the Hospice of the Foothills in Grass Valley.