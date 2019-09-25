Obituary of Leslie Ann (Hernandez) Tully-Lund

Leslie Ann (Hernandez) Tully-Lund November 30, 1972 – September 4, 2019

On Sept. 4th 2019, Leslie Ann (Hernandez) Tully-Lund lost her very short, battle with an aggressive cancer. She had been diagnosed with carcinoma in the lungs with an undetermined source on Aug 13, 2019. Because her death came so rapidly, the source of the cancer remained undetermined. Before her death, and at the recommendation of the St. Joseph Hospital’s Tumor Board, the family agreed she undergo a second biopsy of the lung. This surgery was performed to identify the type of cancer with the hope that more information of her cancer type could be of help to others. This would have been her wishes.

Leslie was born in Los Angeles, on November 30, 1972 to Mark Hernandez and Jo Ann (Moisa) Tully. A couple of years later, Leslie and her mother met Michael Tully and soon thereafter they moved to Eureka in 1976 for a brief while. The family returned to southern California where Leslie attended kindergarten thru 3rd grade in Santa Ana. They married in 1978. And in 1979, her brother Morgan was born. Leslie became a little mother to her little brother. She so loved him.

The family returned to Eureka in 1980. Leslie attended St. Bernard’s elementary school for 2 years then Marshall School until completion of 6th grade. She then attended Catherine Zane Jr. High and Eureka High School.

From a very early age, Leslie loved to sing. She joined Limited Edition in high school and eventually grew to love and sing show tunes. Her favorite musical movies were Grease, Rent, Rocky Picture Horror Show, Hairspray and Wicked, among others. ‘Beaches’ became one of her favorite movies and she was always singing “Wind Beneath My Wings”.

When Leslie turned 30, her Pop, Michael, adopted her. She then became a Tully. He wanted it to be her decision completely.

She worked in Grass Valley for 12 years at Quail Ridge Senior Living Facility where she eventually became a manager. That is where she met her husband, Aaron Michael Lund. They married in Grass Valley on May 2, 2009. At that same time, Aaron took the Tully name. They became Leslie and Aaron Tully-Lund.