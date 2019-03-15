Obituary of Lesley R. Abbey

Lesley R. Abbey passed away March 4, 2019 in Grass Valley. She was 31. She was born September 2, 1987 in Yreka, CA. Lesley is a graduate of Nevada Union High School. She was married in Grass Valley to Josh Rohde. Lesley was a Home caregiver, her hobbies included pet care, knitting, arts and crafts.

She is survived by her parents Walt and Jeanne Abbey; grandparents Jene and Barbara Leslie of Chico; Aunt Barbara Fisher of Chico; Uncle Tom (Patricia) Leslie, from San Diego and cousins.

No services will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to Sammies Friends. Arrangements are in the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.