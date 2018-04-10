Obituary of Leona Earlene (Fields) Thomas

Leona Earlene (Fields) Thomas, of Nevada City, California died on Friday, April 6, 2018 in Rawlings, Wyoming.

She was born on 10 Nov. 1939 to Leona Margaret (Rasmussen) Fields and Earl B. Fields. She attended school in Nevada City and joined the Marine Corps directly out of High school.

In the Marine Corps she met and married Edward Samuel Thomas in 1959. Together they had 3 children, Lea, Donna and Tom.

Leona was a cancer survivor and enjoyed helping the elderly.

Leona is survived by a large loving family, her daughter Lea; son Tom; sister Bonnie Lou (Fields) Liedtke; 12 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her daughter Donna and brother Robert Earl Fields.

A private memorial service will be held in Wyoming during June 2018. She will be dearly missed.