Obituary of Leon W. Wilkes

Leon W. Wilkes passed away peacefully on August 14, 2018.

Mr Wilkes was born in Dalhart, TX, February 3, 1925. He served in the U. S. Marines during World War II and was honored with medals for bravery and injury during battle. After 15 years of service he worked as car salesman and businessman before retiring to Nevada County in the 1990's.

He is survived by his wife Shirley Prudhont Wilkes and two grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son Joe Wilkes of Colorado. The family wishes to thank Hospice of the Foothills for the compassionate care during his final months.