Obituary of Leo B. Ul

Leo B. Ul of Penn Valley, CA. died December 26, 2018. He was 97.

He was born in Erie, on May 11, 1921.

During World War II, Leo volunteered to be a waist gunner flying in B24's over Southern Europe taking only 5 months to complete 50 missions while in the 451st Bomb Group. In Erie, he owned a sporting goods store and later owned a furniture & appliance store in Corry Pa. Leo learned to fly and owned a single engine Piper Cub airplane for several years. Leo completed his working career in an appliance Store as a Sales Manager. In retirement, Leo ran a lawn cutting service and repaired small engines for many years. Leo's passions were hunting, trapping, fishing and gardening.

Leo is survived by his son Thomas (Gayle) Ul in Waterford, PA; his daughter Barbara (Larry) Burns in Penn Valley, CA; 7 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded by his wife of 74 years, Jean; his son Daniel; as well as his parents and 4 siblings.

Leo is loved and will be missed by all who knew him.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, January 12, 2019, at St. Patrick's church, 235 Chapel St. Grass Valley.