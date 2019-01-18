Obituary of Leland E. Butler

Leland E. Butler passed away at Kaweah Delta Hospital Dec. 30, 2018. He was 86.

There will be a celebration of his life at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Sierra Presbyterian Church, 175 Ridge Rd. in Nevada City.

Leland was born January 17, 1932, in Susanville, CA., to Ray and Leona (Johnson) Butler. He graduated from UC Berkeley in 1955 with a BA in Criminology, received his law degree from UC Berkeley School of Law, Boalt Hall in 1962, and earned a degree in Business Economics at UC Berkeley in 1964. Leland became an attorney in 1963 and worked for the Santa Fe, which merged into the Southern Pacific, Corporation in San Francisco his entire legal career until his retirement in 1997.

Leland was a Midshipman in the Navy from September 1950 until his commissioning in January 1955. During that time, he served in excess of 30 days each in the summer of 1951-1953. In 1955, as a Commander, Leland was deployed to Korea to complete the withdrawal of the last remnants of the Third Marine Division. Leland was awarded the China Service medal for his participation in the evacuation of Chinese Nationalist troops and families to Taipei from the Tachen Islands, just off the coast of Mainland China, occupied by the Chinese Communists. Leland's Military Service includes serving in both Korea and China in which he received medals for his Military Service.

Leland loved to travel and play golf and was very active in the Nevada County community, including serving two terms as a Deacon at Sierra Presbyterian Church, until Dec. 2017 when Leland moved to Visalia to be closer to his youngest daughter.

Leland is survived by his brother, Ross Butler of Price, Utah; his daughters Christine Butler of Valencia, CA., and Karen Butler of Visalia, CA.; granddaughter Laine Housmand of Highlands Ranch, CO; grandsons Kyle Butler of Valencia, CA and Ryan Medeiros of Visalia, CA.; great granddaughter Adalynn Housmand of Highlands Ranch, CO.

Leland is preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Joyce Butler; by his father Ray Butler; mother Leona (Johnson) Butler; brother Mark Butler.

There will be a celebration of his life at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Sierra Presbyterian Church, 175 Ridge Rd. in Nevada City.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Deacons Fund, Sierra Presbyterian Church or the charity of your choice.