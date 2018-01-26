Obituary of Lelamae “Lee” Jackson

Lelamae "Lee" Jackson went to be with the Lord on January 21, 2018 in Grass Valley. She was 87 years young.

Memorial Services will be held at 3 p.m., on Monday, February 5, at Hooper and Weaver Mortuary, 459 Hollow Way, Nevada City.

Lee was born on September 19, 1930 in Yuciapa, CA to L.J. and Mamie Garrett. She and her first husband, Michael Bello, and children moved to Grass Valley from Saugus, CA in 1967. Following the death of Michael, Lee pursued a career with Wells Fargo Bank and retired in 1985 to travel the continental U.S. with her second husband Bob.

In addition to enjoying playing fast-pitch softball in both Southern California and Grass Valley, Lee was an avid golfer and square dancer.

Lee was an incredible, loving mother and friend and an amazing person who impacted many lives with her caring ways and generosity. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Lee is survived by daughters Cheryl (Doug) Lawson of Elmwood, TN; Karen Bello of Citrus Heights, CA; son Michael (Janene) Bello of Grass Valley, CA; step-son Jeff (Carol) Jackson of Grass Valley, CA; step-daughter Kim Jackson of Grass Valley, CA; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Lee was preceded in death by her parents as well as first husband, Michael Bello in 1969 and second husband, Robert Jackson in 2010.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Thrift Shop-Cancer Aid, or Hospice of the Foothills would be appreciated.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.