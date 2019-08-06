Obituary of Leigh Ileson

Leigh Ileson passed away July 27, 2019 in Penn Valley. She was 58.

Born in Marshall, TX on November 22, 1960 to William and Katheryn Cornelius, Leigh was valedictorian of Jefferson High School in Jefferson, TX, earned a BFA in Selective Studies at Stephen F. Austin State University and a Justice degree at Gonzaga School of Law in Spokane, WA. She had a private practice as an attorney for nine years before serving as Assistant Attorney General for the State of Texas for another 15. She married Robert Ileson on August 9, 1980, and they had two sons, Atticus and Ian.

Leigh was a black belt in Tae Kwan Do, loved the ocean, her family, enjoyed art and adored her Italian Greyhounds.

Leigh is survived by her husband Robert Ileson of Penn Valley, CA; sons Atticus Ileson of Penn Valley, CA and Ian (Theresed Hoptinger) Ileson of Pike, CA; brothers Bill (Kim) Cornelius of Tyler, TX, and John (Brenda) Cornelius of Jefferson, TX.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Justice William Cornelius and Katheryn Cornelius.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Chapel of the Angels, 250 Race Street, Grass Valley, CA 95945

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 1810, Grass Valley, California 95945 https://supportsierranevada.org/

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary & Crematory (530) 273-2446