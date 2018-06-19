Obituary of Lee Baker

Lee Baker peacefully passed away on June 16, 2018. She was 84.

A Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., on Thursday, June 21 at Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.

Lee was born October 30, 1933.

She spent a good part of her life in Southern California, but her heart never left the beach.

She worked about 15 years at Sierra Nevada Hospital as a surgical technician making a close and lasting friendship with Mary Grace Tassone.

In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing and reading.

She loved to cook and was famous for her homemade taco sauce, ham gravy and coming up with 101 ways of making hamburger recipes for her large family.

She was the mother of seven children and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her sister Laurie Goldsmith of Washington State; children Debra (Keith) Kohler, Rebecca Baker, Michael (Suki) Baker, Christopher Baker, Christina Baker, Matthew Baker, Victoria (Greg) Gonzales; grandchildren Jerry, Jordan, Grant, Josh, Max, Garrett and Brittany.

Lee was preceded in death by her brother John McLachlin; her mother Hazel McLachlin and husband Malcolm Baker.