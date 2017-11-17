Obituary of Lawrence B. Thomas

Lawrence B. Thomas passed away November 15, 2017 in Sacramento, CA.

Larry was born November 3, 1938 in Los Angeles, CA to parents Michael Thomas and Julia Bosworth. He graduated with a business degree from Cal State LA. Larry married Kathleen Bernard February 5, 1966 in South Pasadena, CA. He worked 29 years at Lockheed-Martin in both Burbank, CA and Marietta, GA. Larry was a dedicated volunteer for many organizations including Sons of the American Revolution and over 20 years with the Interfaith Food Ministries. He was a gentleman farmer and took great pride in his garden and orchard. Larry was also dedicated to his Catholic Faith, Notre Dame Football and his health and fitness. He loved spending time with his family and visiting grandkids always meant a trip to the best ice cream parlor in town.

Larry is survived by his wife Kathy of Chicago Park, CA; daughters, Carolyn Selby (John) of Hollywood, MD, Toni Stewart (Jon) of Wasilla, AK; son Kevin (Shannon) of Anchorage, AK; sisters, Rae and Gene Brown of Nevada City, CA and Louise of UT; grandchildren, Sarah, Rachel, Elizabeth, Ty, Jack, Jeffrey and Luke and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law Dale Brown; and loving niece Michelle Brown.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., on Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at St. Dominic's Catholic Church in Colfax, CA. In Lieu of flowers please contribute to the Interfaith Food Ministry at 440 Henderson St. Grass Valley, Ca 95945 (530) 273-8132, https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/interfaithfoodministry

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.