Obituary of Laurene Lile

Laurene Lile passed away on January 6, 2020 at Golden Empire Nursing & Rehab. in Grass Valley. She was 88. Laurene and her twin sister Marlene were born to Lauren and Mildred Lane on Thanksgiving, November 24, 1931. Her interests and hobbies were many; including hiking, swimming, cross country skiing, traveling, gardening, journaling, spending time with family and of course soaking up the sun, which she did as much as possible until she became bedridden near the end. Laruen is survived by daughters, Cynthia Barker, Roni Marsh and M’chelle Ebel, grandson and great-grandsons, Paul Anthony and Alex Ambrose, and granddaughter Molly Ebel. She was preceded in death by her brother Richard Lane and sisters Connie McKee and Marlene Fowler.