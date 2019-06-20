Obituary of Laura Rose Garwood

Laura Rose Garwood passed away on May 17, 2019 in Grass Valley, CA. She was 86.

Laura Rose Garwood (Born Thelma Rose Kraybill) was raised in Fresno, CA. She worked in San Francisco as a drafter for P.G. & E., Southern Pacific Railroad, and Bechtel Corp. in the 1950’s. It was then, when she met her former husband and had twin daughters. She attended U.C.S.C. and graduated in 1978 with a B.A. in Art; after which she had some art exhibitions. She was a woman of peace.

She enjoyed playing classical guitar, painting, reading, and spending time with her four grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughters Anna Brenkwitz and Emily Cross; grandchildren Camille (Alex) Schulz, Ben Brenkwitz, Lauren (Charles) Spencer, and Claire Stovall; former husband Wayne L. Kassar.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to your favorite charity.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.