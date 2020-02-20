Obituary of Laura LaVerne Lander

Laura LaVerne Lander passed away on February 14, 2020 in Grass Valley, CA. She was 91.

She was born February 5, 1929 in Altus, Ok. Daughter of the late Nora (Young) and Edison Ray Dalton. Preceded in death by beloved husband of 49 years, Allen Lander, and brothers J.C. and Elliott Dalton. Survived by her loving brother Tom Dalton with his wife JoAnn, and sister-in-law Jackie Keith. Loving aunt to her nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind many friends and relatives who shared their lives and love over the years. Her enjoyment was playing cards, games, working puzzles, and visiting with family and friends. She was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed.