Obituary of Larue “Larry” Undercoffer

Larry Undercoffer passed away peacefully on June 10, 2018. He was 88. There will be a viewing on June 20, 2018 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Hooper and Weaver Mortuary in Nevada City, CA. The service will be held on Thursday, June 21, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Hopper and Weaver Mortuary, following will be a family only graveside service at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Vernon cemetery. The celebration of life will be on July 21, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. located at the Nevada City Elks Lodge, 518.

Larry was born on September 12, 1929 in Clearfield, Pennsylvania to Laurence and Gertrude Undercoffer. Larry was the oldest of five brothers. He graduated from St. Mary's High School in June 1947, after which, due to Larry's love of aviation in every way, shape, and form, he enlisted into the United States Air Force in August 1947. He advanced to the rank of Sergeant in 18 months. He was then appointed to the Aviation Cadet program and commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant with a rating as Aerial Navigator. Larry served in the Military Airlift Command, (formerly the Military Air Transport Service) and was given jobs of increasing responsibility at regular intervals. The last eight years of his military career were primarily in a supervisorial capacity. He was Chief Navigator for the 86th Military Airlift Wing and finally the major air command. The assignments entailed the supervisor of an aircrew standardization program, writing of training manuals, development of manuals for employment of tactical airlift, public speaking engagements, and extensive travel throughout the free world. His 23 years in the Air Force were especially rewarding for Larry. He retired July 1970, as a Lieutenant Colonel. His family is especially proud of Larry for his outstanding service to our Country. Following his service in the Air Force, Larry was retired for a total of two months before becoming the Manager and General Partner of J & L Tire Company in Sacramento, CA. After the partnership dissolved, Larry decided to delve into the Life and Casualty Insurance field for a short period. He then became the General Manager of Keystone Automotive Plating Corporation, Inc. in Pamona, CA until November 1972. He and his family moved to Soda Springs, CA where he worked for Serene Lakes Resort as their General Manager. In July 1973, Larry became a Carpenter and Contractor's Associate for R.A. Knudsen and Associates in Soda Springs, CA until January 1978. In April of 1978, Larry started working with the County of Nevada as a Building Inspector. In 1983, he and his family moved to Penn Valley, CA where he continued working with the County of Nevada. Similar to his Air Force career, Larry quickly advanced within the Building Department from Building Inspector, Supervising Building Inspector, to Assistant Chief Building Inspector. He retired in 1993, but not for long. The County asked him to come back for a short time as the interim Director of Building.

Larry's long time careers in the Air Force and with the County of Nevada were not his most major achievements in life as he believed his family was his greatest accomplishment. He was married to Corrinne in 1953 in Hawaii and moved to Japan that same year. Their first child, John, was born in 1954. Larry was the father to four children, John, Teresa, Mark, and Patricia. After Corrinne's passing, Larry found the second love of his life, Linda. Larry and Linda were married November 1990, and have had a fantastic life together for the last 28 years, filled with family, friends, fun, and plenty of adventure. Larry was an avid member of the Elks Lodge 518 of Nevada City, CA, and the Veteran Affairs.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Laurence and Gertrude, his first wife, Corinne, his brothers John, Edward, and Kevin, his children, John, Patricia, and his step-children, Danny, and Jeff.

He is survived by his wife Linda, his brother Lee (Barbara), his children, Teri (Scott), and Mark, and step-daughter, Shanna. Together with Linda, Larry is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. In the words of Larry, "I'm glad you got to see me again." In lieu of flowers, a college scholarship fund for local, Nevada County high school students will be established with the Elks Lodge 518, Nevada City, CA, in honor of Larry Undercoffer. Donations may be made out to the Nevada City Elks Lodge 518 and may be mailed to, Nevada City Elks Lodge, 518, P.O. Box 611, Nevada City, CA 95959. Please make note that it is toward the Larry Undercoffer scholarship fund. We thank you in advance for making this possible. Larry would be proud.

