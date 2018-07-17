 Obituary of Larue “Larry” Undercoffer | TheUnion.com

Obituary of Larue “Larry” Undercoffer

Larue "Larry" Undercoffer passed away peacefully on June 10, 2018. He was 88.

The celebration of life will be at 12:00 p.m., on July 21, 2018 located at the Nevada City Elks Lodge, 518.