Obituary of Larry Shirkey

Larry Shirkey passed away on Nov. 14, 2017 at his home in Grass Valley. He was 75.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 20 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, with interment to follow at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery.

Larry was born on September 23, 1942 in Squire, West Virginia to Charles and Geneva Shirkey.

He was a land surveyor by trade and loved bowling, reading, and playing the guitar. He belonged to St. Patrick's Bible Study group and was a past member of the RCIA team.

Larry will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Linda Shirkey of Grass Valley; sons, Brett Shirkey of San Leandro and David Lewis of Stonyford; daughter, Heather Parker of Lodi; brother, Les Shirkey of Craig, CO and sister, Carol Nordstrom of O'Fallen, MO. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Flowers or Memorial Contributions may be made in his honor to St. Patrick Church.

Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.