Obituary of Larry Lloyd Bartsch Jr.

Larry Lloyd Bartsch Jr. passed away peacefully on September 3, 2019 in Dutch Flat, CA with his family by his side. He was 54. He was fighting Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma for almost 2 years until God called him home. He was born in Grass Valley on November 9, 1964 to Larry and Beverly Bartsch. He attended Empire High School. His greatest joys were his family and fishing. Although he was a jack of all trades, he was a logger for many years and was a contractor for 30 plus years. He is survived by his mother Beverly Joan Bartsch. Children: Christopher (Chylewski), Ryan, Cheyenne (Weir), Larry, Amber, Junior, and Joseph Bartsch. Siblings Linda (Warshaw), Terry (Slack), Patricia (Wells), Pamela (Bartsch), Danell (Kurz). Grandchildren: Miles, Vander (Bartsch), Areya (Weir), Delilah (Chylewski). He is preceded in death by grandfather Tommy Bartsch, father Larry Lloyd Bartsch Sr., and sister Lori (Roberts). Services will be at Chapel of the Angels at 10 AM on Friday September 13, 2019 followed by burial in Camptonville, and Celebration of life in North San Juan at AIC. Larry was an amazing father and papa. He had a heart of gold and will be missed dearly. He was unconditionally loved and adored. His legacy will live on forever and memories kept alive. Rest peacefully our sweet angel until we meet again.