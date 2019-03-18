Obituary of Larry Dahm

Larry Dahm passed away Sunday March 17, 2019 at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento. Larry was born January 6, 1948 to Virgil and Velma Dahm.

He is survived by his children, Virgil L Dahm; daughter Nancy Dahm; five grandchildren; his sister Cathy LaFountain; brothers Virgil and Danny Dahm.

Larry worked at Bohemia Sawmill in Lincoln until 1989 until he started Pappy's Taxi in Grass Valley. 2007 Larry began work as Santa Claus, working at malls across the US. Larry loved playing Santa for the kids. Larry was a lifetime member of B.A.S.S. and a 25 year member of Thousand Trails. He loved fishing, hunting and camping.