Obituary of Larry Bartsch Jr.

Larry Bartsch Jr. passed away peacefully on Sept 3, 2019 with his family by his side after losing his battle with cancer.

Larry was born on November 9, 1964 to Larry & Beverly Bartsch. He grew up in Grass Valley. He was a logger for many years before becoming a general contractor. Larry had a big passion for fishing. He was a good friend to many and a wonderful father!

He met his girlfriend Tammy Clinton (Rolph) in high school, and 35 yrs later they reunited and spent the rest of his days (1 yr 10 mos) loving each other!!

He is survived by his girlfriend Tammy, his children Christopher Bartsch, Ryan (Ashley) Bartsch, Cheyenne (Andrew) Weir, Larry Bartsch, Amber (Brent) Bartsch, Junior & Joseph Bartsch. His mom Beverly, brother Terry Joe (Frankie), sisters Linda (John Warshaw, Patty Wells, Pamela Bartsch, and Danell (Bryan) Kurz.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, his dad Larry Bartsch, and his sister Lori.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.

Larry we WERE The Greatest Love Song this town has ever seen! I love & miss you dearly!!