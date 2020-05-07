Obituary of Landon Schadel

Landon Schadel, 73, passed away on April 6, 2020 after a short battle with Hmpv-pneumonia. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Karen, and his four children, Scott (Jennifer), Michael (Heather), Elizabeth (Wayne) and Amy. Together, the Schadels had nine grandchildren.

Born in Silver City, New Mexico, he grew up in San Mateo where his parents owned two bakeries. Landon graduated from Aragon High School in 1965 and was proud to be an Eagle Scout. He had a remarkable life after graduating from San Jose State University in 1969. He established the first Industrial Arts program at Incline Village High School, and during his tenure there, also taught photography courses. That led to him opening “Sierra Photo and Music Center” and a while-you-wait old time photo business “Professor Schadel’s Old Time Photos” at four locations including the famous Bonanza Ranch in Incline Village and in Virginia City.

Always looking for something new to do, he launched a construction career, and the family moved to the Grass Valley area in 1980. After 5 years of “gentleman-farming” he accepted a position as a project manager at Feather River Construction in Yuba City, and went on to oversee the construction of hundreds of units during the construction boom there.

In 1998, he returned to Grass Valley, and concentrated on custom home building, completing 19 homes over the next 10 years. While there, he joined the Roamin’ Angels Car Club, bought his prized 1968 GTO, and participated in many community activities the club offered. Many wonderful memories were made traveling locally, and to Washington, Oregon, Nevada, and Arizona with other Angels. During this time, he bought and restored several classic cars, and that led him to becoming a certified collector auto appraiser. He was also proud to be a 5-year volunteer for the Grass Valley Police Department.

As his health declined, the Schadels moved to Lincoln in 2017 to be closer to family and Landon’s doctors.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.