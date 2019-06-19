Obituary of L. Campbell Johnson

L. Campbell Johnson, our warm, loving brother, uncle, and loyal friend has left us. Generous to a fault, he was always there to help anyone in need. He was truly one of a kind. We will miss his great sense of humor and storytelling.

Campbell was a man of many talents. In his early years he was the caretaker for the City of San Rafael ferryboat in Sausalito and also the historic George Whittell Estate in Tahoe, now known as the Thunderbird Lodge.

Campbell was quite the mechanic. He loved old cars especially all the model A’s he tinkered with during his lifetime.

He was a talented guitar player. In his early years, he taught flamenco guitar. He also performed flamenco at the San Francisco Opera House with his dancer Maria. In his later years he built beautiful one-of-a-kind guitars.

Campbell lived in Mill Valley for over 30 years. Before moving to the Sierras, he was instrumental in preserving Horse Hill open space.

In the Sierras he worked at the Sixteen to One Mine gold mine in Alleghany. In 1971 he bought the historic 49er Club bar in the small town of North San Juan, where he made many friends with the old timers.

Campbell is survived by his sister Brett Hopper, nephew Gavin Hopper, brother Ladd, sister-in-law Tomi and their family.

A celebration of his life will be held at the family home in Mill Valley.