Obituary of Kyle Kelson Tulley

Kyle Kelson Tulley passed away suddenly November 5th, 2019, at 29 years old. He was born on June 28, 1990 in Colville, WA and is survived by his parents, Ed Tulley & Jeanne Pincha-Tulley; his brother, Keith; sister-in-law, Gwen; and niece, Sadie Tulley; Aunts Pam Beze, Cheri Mardon and Angela Sharpe; Grandmother Elizabeth Pincha; and Uncles Jeff McConnell and Tommy Sharpe.

Kyle was a high caliber artist afflicted with a severe colorblindness. Self- taught, Kyle incorporated colors he was unable to see into beautiful nature or science focused ink drawings. Kyle was also an accomplished drummer and was often in the garage mastering polyrhythms.

Kyle’s utmost priorities were friends and family. He enjoyed simply being with them. He was quick with a joke, loved to laugh, and always made others smile. Kyle had a special communion with all animals; domestic or wild, animals were drawn to him. They sensed his gentle soul and caring nature and allowed him to get close.

Kyle’s generosity knew no bounds. As a chronic pain patient, Kyle understood suffering. He often put the needs of others over his own, especially people were in a bad place or needed help.

Kyle’s curiosity, joy, courage, strength and compassion will be sorely missed in this world. We love you Kyle, you are missed very much. We will meet you in the next life.