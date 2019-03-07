Obituary of Kyle Carlton Main

Kyle Carlton Main – March 28, 1985 – January 29, 2019.

Kyle left us suddenly but peacefully, in his sleep while at his home in Nevada City.

Those who knew Kyle, would know that everyone was his friend. Kyle could talk to anyone about anything that was important in that person's life.

Mainman #35, loved sprint cars, sports, spending time with his family, the stock market and his newest venture as an owner/builder. He graduated from Chico State University with a BA degree in Business and Finance.

Kyle was an amazing son to his parents Harold and Janet. He was a great brother to his brother Adam and he was a loving uncle to his niece McKinley.

He will be missed by his uncles, aunts, cousins and many wonderful friends. Kyle was predeceased by his grandparents, Howard and Cordia Main, and John and Jane Sbaffi.

As McKinley would say, "He will be in our hearts forever."

Join us for a CELEBRATION OF LIFE NEVADA CITY ELKS LODGE, 518 State Highway 49 N, Nevada City. March 17, 2019 at 1:00 PM