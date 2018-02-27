Obituary of Kimberly Curry

Kimberly Curry passed away peacefully on February 22, 2018. She was 61.

Kimberly was born November 29, 1956 in Grass Valley to William and Martha Wasley. After graduating from Nevada Union High School, she attended Sawyer business school. She then went to work at the California Trial Lawyers as a secretary. Later she moved back to Nevada County and worked at the Nevada County Department of Public Works. In 1986 she married William J. Curry.

She is survived by her father, William Wasley; sisters, Cheryl and Liz Fall of Davis, CA, Adrienne (Jim) Lincoln of Nevada City, sister Pam (Doug) White of Nevada City, CA; brother Alfred Fall of West Virginia; aunts, Dorothy Zoellin, Florence Jones, and Betty Holland, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Curry, her mother Martha Wasley and her grandparents, William and Louise Wasley.

Memorial contributions can be made to March of Dimes or Hospice of the Foothills.

According to her wishes, no service will be held.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary, Inc. Nevada City, CA.