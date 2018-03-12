Obituary of Kevin Taylor Brown

Kevin Taylor Brown died on Friday, March 2nd at his home with his mother, Phyllis Calestini, in Lake Wildwood, CA. He was born on August 24, 1966 in Rawlins, WY. He served for many years in the Army reserves before he returned to school. Kevin was a graduate of the University of Wyoming

with B.S. and M.S. degrees in Civil Engineering. He worked for several years as a practicing engineer designing roadways, bridges, and high-end residences. He took great pride in his engineering work and was particularly proud of several bridges he designed in Montana. Kevin, a survivor

of multiple myeloma, spent the last six years of his life living with his mother.

Kevin was an avid and skilled fly fisherman and elk hunter. One of his favorite places in the world was a family cabin in Atlantic City, Wyoming. He had spent many wonderful days and weeks throughout his life hunting and fishing with his now deceased grandparents, Dorothy and Buster Brown and his dad and stepmom, Lynn and Linda Brown. He also loved fly fishing in Montana on the Prickly Pear Creek and the Madison River.

Kevin is survived by his mother, Phyllis Calestini from Lake Wildwood, CA, his father and stepmother Lynn and Linda Brown from Ellensburg, WA, his sister Julie Hein from Orting, WA, his brother Shane Brown from Corvallis, OR and stepsisters Janet Arentzen from Kirkland, WA and Shelley Pallies from Sedro Woolley, WA.

Any donations should be sent to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (https://www.themmrf.org/).